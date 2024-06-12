American International Group, Inc. (AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 28th

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

American International Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American International Group has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

American International Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

