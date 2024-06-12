Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 27.31%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

