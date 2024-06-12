Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,037 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $39,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $293.63 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

