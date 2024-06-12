Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lessened by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 463,674 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $167,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,814,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $441,514,000 after buying an additional 778,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Applied Materials by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,029,000 after buying an additional 669,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after buying an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

AMAT opened at $229.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $230.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

