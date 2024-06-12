Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Up 5.1%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.91. 398,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,555,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,578,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,042 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,975,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $975,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 808,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

