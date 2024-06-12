Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Down 4.3%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 3.95 and last traded at 3.96. Approximately 1,068,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,676,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 269.60 million.
Arcadium Lithium Company Profile
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
