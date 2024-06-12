Ares Management Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Ares Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ares Management to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Ares Management stock opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $150.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,717,261 shares of company stock worth $232,249,014. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

