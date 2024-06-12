ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 12,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 148,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $2,711,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $70,174,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $9,922,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

