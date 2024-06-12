Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $735.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.88.
About Associated Capital Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Capital Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Beyond GME: Top 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Better Than GameStop
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Top 4 Fastest Growing S&P 500 Dividends: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.