Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $735.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.88.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

