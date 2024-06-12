Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.21.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

