Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.99-8.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99-6.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.98-2.04 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.44. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

