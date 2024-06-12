Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.04. 22,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 251,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

