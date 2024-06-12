Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,537,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302,933 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.08% of Azul worth $43,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at $4,999,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at $4,712,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

AZUL stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Azul S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

