Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $39.29 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402,682 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $39,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

VICI stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

