Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 1st

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Banc of California has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Banc of California stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

