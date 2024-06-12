BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Trading Down 3.6%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.29. 72,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 822,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKU

BankUnited Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 214,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.