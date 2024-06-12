Barclays Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $195.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.6 %

ODFL stock opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.34 and a 200-day moving average of $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $149.45 and a one year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 89.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 873.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 513.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

