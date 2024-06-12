BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Announces $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.738 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BCE has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BCE has a dividend payout ratio of 129.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.2%.

NYSE BCE opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

