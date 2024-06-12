Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,052 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $39,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Belden by 15.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

