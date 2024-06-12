Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading Down 4.2%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.66 and last traded at $48.67. 123,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,356,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234 over the last 90 days. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 496.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

