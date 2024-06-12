Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Biogen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Biogen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $225.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.26. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

