Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 28th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of BIR opened at C$6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.65.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.47.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

