BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 28th

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock TCP Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 85.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.
BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance
BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on TCPC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.
BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.
