Bokf Na Acquires 55,575 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,575 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period.

BNDX stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0959 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

