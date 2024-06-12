Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,138,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $246.58 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.91 and a 200 day moving average of $242.76. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

