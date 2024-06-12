Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

