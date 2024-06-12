Bokf Na Buys 61,196 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 3,631.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.73% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 362,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 214,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,949,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $99.37 and a twelve month high of $131.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

