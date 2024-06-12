Bokf Na Buys 97 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CME Group by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,618,000 after purchasing an additional 203,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $198.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.04 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock worth $10,807,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

