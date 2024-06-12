Bokf Na Decreases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $481.53 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $331.87 and a fifty-two week high of $486.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.15. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.48.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,664.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

