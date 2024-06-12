Bokf Na Has $6.69 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $184,714,000 after buying an additional 1,617,367 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $211,428,000 after buying an additional 1,223,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $554,156,000 after buying an additional 1,107,937 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

