Bokf Na Has $8.62 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 177,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 628.1% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

