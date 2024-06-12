Bokf Na Has $9.61 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,393,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,035,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $174.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

