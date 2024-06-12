Bokf Na Has $9.82 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.78.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

