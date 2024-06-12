Bokf Na Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

