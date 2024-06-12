Bokf Na Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.18.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.64. The company has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

