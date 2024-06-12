Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Price Performance
NYSE ELV opened at $536.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.89. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.93.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
