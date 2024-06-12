Bokf Na Sells 1,282 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,553,000 after buying an additional 91,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.