Bokf Na Sells 481 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,277,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $276.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

