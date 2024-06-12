Bokf Na Sells 48,570 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,570 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

