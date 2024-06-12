Bokf Na Sells 9,690 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.15 and its 200 day moving average is $171.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

