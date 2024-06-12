Bokf Na Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,273,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Everest Group stock opened at $379.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.67. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

