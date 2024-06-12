Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 15th

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.
Boyd Gaming Price Performance
Shares of BYD opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYD. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
