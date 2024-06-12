Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stake Boosted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,388 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

BDN stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

