BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 1.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.
BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.2 %
BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $854.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $23.63.
Separately, StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
