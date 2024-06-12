BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 1.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.2 %

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $854.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 438.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSIG

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.