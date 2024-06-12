Broadcom’s (AVGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.04.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,461.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom has a one year low of $795.09 and a one year high of $1,465.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,342.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,240.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

