Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Cannae has a payout ratio of -84.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cannae to earn ($0.58) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -82.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.32. Cannae has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,920.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,802 shares of company stock worth $2,603,112. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

