Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

