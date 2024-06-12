CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.59. 176,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 896,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens upped their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CareDx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

