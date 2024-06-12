Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASY opened at $326.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $216.95 and a one year high of $344.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.75.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

