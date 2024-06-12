Caxton Associates LP Acquires 29,709 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 875.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 310.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIW

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.